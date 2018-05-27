Honoring Fallen Heros Across Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO, Pa,. -- Some rode on bikes flying American flags, while others planted flags in Monroe County.

The overcast skies could not stop these groups that honored those who died fighting for freedom.

“It gives me a sense of pride that I am. Taking out the old flags it means a lot to me, because we are honoring the ones who fought for us,” said Troy Miller.

Those are just some of the 90 scouts and their families replacing the flags here at Stroudsburg cemetery.

This is the largest cemetery in Monroe County and organizers say they wouldn't be able to do this without the help of the scouts.

“Not only does it help our organization but the kids learn respect for the people who served this country,“ said Charles Montalbano Veterans Of Vietnam War Post #57.

Scouts moved through the cemetery replacing flags like this one ripped from the pole shot and tightened up markers.

“They fought and honored our country and they died and fought for us and died for us” said Chase Baxter of Stroudsburg.

This group of bikers were riding to Scranton to honor vets all 32 miles from Mount Pocono.

Along their journey, at least one veteran told Newswatch 16 he would be thinking of those who couldn't be here.

“Remembering those that have fallen serving our country that is what this holiday is supposed to do remember those who fought for our country and didn't come home,” said Beau Pence Warriors' Watch Riders NEPA.