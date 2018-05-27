Good Morning PA – Kulpmont Cruise Association

The Kulpmont Cruise Association is holding their annual car cruise on Sunday June 10, 2018. Registration is at 10am at Holy Angels picnic grounds. Cruise is at 3pm. All proceeds benefit area youth sports.

