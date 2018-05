Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- Flames forced people out of a home in Sunbury early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the place on Fairmont Avenue.

These pictures of the fire were posted by Cindy Musser on the Sunbury Fire Department's Facebook Page.

Several fire departments from surrounding areas were on hand to help put out the flames.

No one was hurt during the fire in Northumberland County.