Eagle Scout Project Unveiled for Memorial Day

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- A new memorial dedicated in Lackawanna County to the men and women who died fighting for our country.

Newswatch 16 was there as the monument at Saint Mary's Visitation Church Cemetery in Dickson City was unveiled.

Scout Matt Minner built the memorial for his eagle scout project.

"It was a long process over time just from going to paper marking out for digging weekend by weekend still being in school. weather was still snowing. We had to take it piece by piece to build it up," said Eagle Scout Matt Minner.

Minner came up with the idea for the memorial after the church expressed a need for one here at the cemetery in Dickson City.

