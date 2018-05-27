2nd Annual White Haven Parade Honors Veterans

Posted 10:30 pm, May 27, 2018, by

A special Memorial Day Weekend tradition stepped off today in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the 2nd Annual White Haven Parade .

In addition to the floats there was plenty of food and fun for the kids.

Parade organizers tell us they wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"To remember our deceased brothers and sisters that gave their lives for us so we could do what we're doing here today," said Tim Janosco, the chairman of the parade committee.

Dozens of people showed up to Sunday's event in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s