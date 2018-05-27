2nd Annual White Haven Parade Honors Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A special Memorial Day Weekend tradition stepped off today in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the 2nd Annual White Haven Parade .

In addition to the floats there was plenty of food and fun for the kids.

Parade organizers tell us they wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"To remember our deceased brothers and sisters that gave their lives for us so we could do what we're doing here today," said Tim Janosco, the chairman of the parade committee.

Dozens of people showed up to Sunday's event in Luzerne County.