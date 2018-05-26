Waterpark Grants Veterans Free Admission on Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A water park in the Poconos is giving back to service men and women this Memorial Day Weekend.

Camelbeach is honoring members of the armed forces and their families by giving them free admission to the park near Tannersville.

"we figured today being a beatiful day and the weekend being pretty warm we should see quite a few people come out here to get outside and enjoy the weekend," said Dru Brookes, Director of Sales.

Service men and women and their families can enjoy the free admission here at Camelbeach in Monroe County through Monday.