Threat Causes Delay and Route Change at Racing of the Saints

Threats

JESSUP, Pa. — Shortly before race time, Jessup police received a call about man with a gun going to “end it all.”

The man was identified and located and will be questioned

The man was believed to be in crisis and suffering from mental health issues.

He was a local man from the area of Jessup and police are not releasing the mans name at this time.

The race was delayed an hour and the race route was changed.

The race started on church street and didn’t have any other problems.

 

