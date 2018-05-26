State Track and Field: Day Two

Posted 6:46 pm, May 26, 2018, by

Local athletes continued to impress at the PIAA State Track and Field Meet in Shippensburg Saturday. Among the highlights, Berwick's Payden Montana and Athens' Breana Gambrell both won their second gold medals of the meet.

