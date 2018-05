Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An RV caught fire at a gas station in Lackawanna County.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 a family was passing through Scott Township on their way to New York.

They stopped at the gas station on Carbondale road when the vehicle caught fire.

it took firefighters nearly an hour to put out the flames.

No one was hurt but the RV was destroyed in Lackawanna County.