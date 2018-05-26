Razny Family Farm …Everywhere a Chick Chick

Posted 9:30 am, May 26, 2018, by

We visit Razny Family Farm to learn about raising baby chicks.  These chickens serve as pets and to provide farm fresh eggs daily.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s