One Man Injured After Shooting in Duryea

DURYEA, Pa — A man was shot in the chest last night in Luzerne County.

Neighbors say shots rang out in this neighborhood along Stephenson Street in Duryea just after midnight.

Authorities responding to a fight found the victim, a 31 year old man from Plains Township.

he is expected to be okay.

A teen from old forge was arrested, and police say they are still searching for the gunman after the shooting in Luzerne County.