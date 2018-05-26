Kids Get to Dunk Their Principal at Carnival in Hawley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWLEY, Pa. -- It was a carnival just for kids today in Wayne County.

The First Presbyterian Church of Hawley hosted the event that drew about five hundred kids and parents.

The main attraction - the kids had a chance to dunk the principal of Wallenpaupack Middle School.

"We came out because it's a good time Kaydence enjoys it, she likes to come and do the bounce houses and the dunk tank is definitely a plus as well," said

Deena Kearns of Honesdale

The kids carnival raises money for scholarships to send kids to summer camp as well as for head start programs here in Wayne County.