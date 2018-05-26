Kids Get to Dunk Their Principal at Carnival in Hawley

Posted 9:04 pm, May 26, 2018, by

HAWLEY, Pa. -- It was a carnival just for kids today in Wayne County.

The First Presbyterian Church of Hawley hosted the event that drew about five hundred kids and parents.

The main attraction - the kids had a chance to dunk the principal of Wallenpaupack Middle School.

"We came out because it's a good time Kaydence enjoys it, she likes to come and do the bounce houses and the dunk tank is definitely a plus as well," said
Deena Kearns of Honesdale

The kids carnival raises money for scholarships to send kids to summer camp as well as for head start programs here in Wayne County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s