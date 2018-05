Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Pa -- Saturday, just before noon, the chimes at Wyoming United Methodist Church rang for the first time.

The chimes were an expected sound in the borough for more than a century, but they broke several years ago.

"It's heartwarming, it's something a lot of people didn't think they'd hear again," said Wayne Harris of Wyoming.

Church members say they were able to replace the chimes because of donations from members and businesses here in Luzerne County.