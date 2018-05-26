Breakfast at Reynolds Mansion in Bellefonte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We take our first Great Escape in the Ford EcoSport to Bellefonte. This charming town is home to the historic Reynolds Mansion. It serves as a spectacular bed and breakfast. The innkeepers prepare us a breakfast fit for a king.

Spinach Bacon Quiche (Serves 6)

Ingredients:

8 oz Fresh Baby Spinach chopped

12 Slices Bacon - cooked and chopped

1 ½ cups grated Swiss Cheese

8 Eggs

1 ½ cups Heavy Cream

Pie Shell - Buy a box (2 pack)

Method:

Preheat oven to 375º

Lightly grease (I use Pam Spray) a glass pie plate. Lay out the pie shell and crimp the edges to form a proper pie crust. Place chopped spinach on top of the pie shell. Spread chopped bacon over the spinach. Spread the grated Swiss evenly over the bacon.

In a stand mixer add 8 eggs and 1 ½ cups of heavy cream. With wire whisk attachment, whisk the eggs and heavy cream on high for about 30 seconds. Gently pour the egg mixture into the prepared pie shell so as to keep the three layers from combining.

Place in middle rack of oven for 45 minutes or until center is cooked through and top is nicely browned. Cut into 6 pieces and serve.