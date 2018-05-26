Artists Show off Their Talents

HAWLEY, Pa. -- Some traditional talents were shown off in an nontraditional way in Lackawanna County.

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce helped throw this arts festival along Main Street.

The chamber"s "thrive" branch brought artists from around the area to the event.

Everything from fine arts to culinary arts was on display with one twist.

"It is interactive. where as our artists aern't here to sell as much as they're here primarily to interact with the public and to teach them their craft," said Ary Brannon who is a volunteer for the event

Some art of the musical variety also on display in Carbondale.

 

