5th Annual Wiffle on the Square

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The fifth annual Wiffle on the Square took place on Courthouse Square in Scranton today.

The event pits first repsonders and deputy sheriffs against each other in a wiffle ball tournament. Family and friends take part too... The money raised in the tournament will be donated to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

"It's extremely humbling, it's overwhelming, it makes me very proud," says organizer Bob Moore. "It's a lot of work, but when we present that check to the kids in the hospital uh late June, it makes it all worth while."

Last year the Wiffle on the Square fundraiser raised more that $4,500 for Shriners Hospital. They hope to raise at least that much again this year.

