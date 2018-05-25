× Water Rescue at Nay Aug Park in Scranton Now Considered Recovery Effort

SCRANTON, Pa. — Various dive teams from the area combined efforts Friday morning to resume the search for a woman who reportedly fell into the falls at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Four people fell into the water above the falls around 9 p.m. Thursday night officials said.

One man and one woman were pulled from the water and taken to the hospital.

Another man and his dog were also rescued but officials say one woman is still missing.

According to emergency crews, the search is now considered a recovery effort.

The Scranton Fire Department tells Newswatch 16 crews will be heading into the water around 10 a.m.

Officials say they are creating a grid of the search area to narrow down the search.

The name of the woman has not yet been released in Lackawanna County.