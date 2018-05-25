Two Men Wanted After Explosive Device Blast Injures 15 People at Canadian Restaurant

ONTARIO, Canada — A manhunt is on in Canada after two men detonated an “improvised explosive device,” injuring 15 people late Thursday inside a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, police said.

The suspects walked into the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant in the Toronto suburb around 10:30 p.m., and detonated the device, then fled, Peel Regional Police said.

Surveillance photos show them wearing jeans and dark-colored hoodies. One had his face covered with a black cloth, police said.

Among those injured, three people suffered critical injuries and were taken to a Toronto trauma center, officials said.

Their injuries were “consistent with those of an explosion,” said Brian Gibson, deputy chief at Peel Regional Paramedic Services.