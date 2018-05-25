Two Men Wanted After Explosive Device Blast Injures 15 People at Canadian Restaurant

Posted 7:40 am, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 07:39AM, May 25, 2018

ONTARIO, Canada — A manhunt is on in Canada after two men detonated an “improvised explosive device,” injuring 15 people late Thursday inside a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, police said.

Two men detonated an “improvised explosive device” on Thursday, injuring 15 people inside a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, police said.

The suspects walked into the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant in the Toronto suburb around 10:30 p.m., and detonated the device, then fled, Peel Regional Police said.

Surveillance photos show them wearing jeans and dark-colored hoodies. One had his face covered with a black cloth, police said.

Among those injured, three people suffered critical injuries and were taken to a Toronto trauma center, officials said.

Their injuries were “consistent with those of an explosion,” said Brian Gibson, deputy chief at Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment