SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Fire broke out at a home in Schuylkill County around 10 a.m. Friday.

Fire officials say the flames at the home along Berne Street in Schuylkill Haven started in the back of the building.

No one was home at the time but two dogs were rescued by neighbors.

A fire marshal was called in to determine a cause.

The Red Cross was called to help the family in Schuylkill County.