Suspect in Custody After Shots Reported Fired at a Middle School in Indiana

Posted 10:58 am, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:57AM, May 25, 2018

Noblesville, IN — Shots were fired Friday at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, a receptionist for the school district told CNN.

A suspect is in custody, according to the Noblesville Fire Department.

Police said via Twitter that two people were being transported to a hospital.

Noblesville West Middle School was on lockdown, receptionist Jackie Chatteron said.

The shooting comes a week after 10 people were killed at a school in Santa Fe, Texas.

Aerial news video showed lines of students being evacuated and escorted to school buses.

Students were being taken to Noblesville High School, where parents can pick them up, police said.

Noblesville is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

