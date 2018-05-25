× Students Arrive at School in Style in Northumberland County

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Seniors at Warrior Run High School in Northumberland County took part in a longtime school tradition Friday.

Some graduating seniors drove their tractors to school.

The seniors are allowed to drive their tractors to school and they drive them around the parking lot from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Most of the students live nearby but their commutes were a little longer than usual.

Students say many of them have grown up on farms.

“Well, a lot of kids at our school are farmers. We’re a huge farming community or whatnot. It’s kind of a day to come in and recognize that a little bit,” said Wyatt Fisher of Milton.

The students say #TractorDay was a fun way to wrap up their high school careers.

The seniors then went on a class trip to Hershey Park for the remainder of the day.