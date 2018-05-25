State Track and Field: Day One

Posted 10:50 pm, May 25, 2018, by

Berwick senior Payden Montana highlights the first day of the PIAA state track and field meet in Shippensburg, setting a new state record in the class "AAA" shot put with a throw of 51 feet.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s