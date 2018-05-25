Saint Ubaldo Weekend Festivities Kick Off in Jessup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This was parade night in the Lackawanna County community of Jessup.

The 26th annual Jessup Hose Company Carnival got underway earlier this week.

Tonight the annual parade through the borough to bring in the holiday weekend festivities.

The carnival's big draw and tomorrow's race of the saints where teams carry statues of Saints Ubaldo, Anthony and George through town.

Ublado usually crosses the finish line first.

You can find the race in only two places in the world: Gubbio, Italy and Jessup

The carnival runs through Monday.