Rest Stops Busy With Holiday Travelers

LUZERNE COUNTY — Newswatch 16 hit the road to check out traffic conditions along Interstate 81 in Luzerne County on Friday.

We were surprised to see that things were moving smoothly.

“I’ve been sleeping. It must be fine, my daughter has been driving,” said Maryann Kershner of Maine.

Newswatch 16 stopped in at the rest stop near Dorrance to talk to drivers traveling for the weekend. The rest stop was so busy, it was hard to find a parking spot.

We found people traveling all over. We spoke with a couple traveling from Texas to New York for the summer.

“Roads have been great,” Larry Kelly of Texas said. “A lot of traffic. It’s been picking up as we get later into the day, but it’s been great.”

Kelly said he loves the Pennsylvania highways.

“Love the PA highways. Love them. They’re just great vistas, beautiful views. It’s a nice ride,” said Kelly.

AAA estimates about 36 million people will be out on the roads this weekend. That’s nearly 5% more than last year.