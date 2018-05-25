× Parents Charged After Two Month Old Found Malnourished

JERMYN, Pa. — Two parents in Lackawanna County are facing child endangerment charges.

Police say Austin Flora and Brittany Stillwell of Jermyn had a child who weighed five pounds at birth and at two months still weighed only five pounds.

The two allegedly said the child was fed on demand just like their other two children were when growing up.

According to police, the couple said the child would spit up with four-ounce feedings.

Police say the parents were aware that since the child was four weeks premature, he would need additional care.

The child is in custody of the office of Youth and Family Services.