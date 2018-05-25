Man Opens Fire in Oklahoma City Restaurant, Wounding 2, Before Bystander Shoots Him: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY --A bystander shot and killed an armed man who walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant and began shooting Thursday evening, according to police.

The incident happened at Louie’s Grill & Bar, located along the shore of Lake Hefner, police said.

A man walked in and opened fire, striking two people. As the gunman was fleeing the scene, a bystander armed with a pistol confronted the shooter and fatally shot him outside the restaurant, Oklahoma City Police Captain Bo Mathews told reporters.

"Right now, all I know is that it was just a good Samaritan that was there and looks like he took the right measures to be able to put an end to a terrible, terrible incident," Mathews said.

Four people were injured during the shooting, including a woman and a girl. They were hospitalized and are expected to survive, Mathews said.

The mother and daughter were celebrating a birthday when they were injured, CNN affiliate KOCO reported.

A man broke his leg when trying to run out of the restaurant and a fourth person suffered a minor injury, police said.

The shooter’s motive is still uncertain Thursday evening as police continue to investigate. There was no immediate indication that the shooting was terror-related.

Louie's Grill & Bar is in the northwestern part of the city.

People were urged to avoid the area Thursday as police investigate the incident.

A family reunification center has been established at the Lighthouse Center on W. Hefner Road.