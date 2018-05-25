× Fine Wine & Good Spirits Stores Will Be Open Memorial Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that hundreds of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open on Memorial Day this year.

On Memorial Day, Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores that are normally open on Mondays will open at their normal time, but all stores will close at 5:00 PM.

ThePLCB also announced that Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open on other holidays in 2018 as well.

On Wednesday, July 4, stores that are normally open Wednesdays will open at their normal time, but all stores will close at 5:00 PM.

On Monday, Sept. 3, stores that are normally open on Mondays will open at their normal time, but all stores will close at 5:00 PM.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will observe their normal operating hours on Columbus Day (Monday, Oct. 8) and Veterans’ Day (both observed and actual – Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12).

Before 2017, state law had prohibited stores from opening on holidays. Act 39 of 2016 removed the holiday restrictions, opening the door to improved consumer convenience and customer service.

Store locations and hours are available at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.