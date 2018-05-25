× Driver Sentenced for Crash that Killed Two Teenagers in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The driver responsible for a deadly crash in Carbon County was sentenced Friday morning.

The wreck near Jim Thorpe in 2015 killed two teenage girls.

Teagan Kane, who will turn 21 next week, was sentenced to three months to two years behind bars.

Kane arrived at the courthouse in Jim Thorpe early Friday morning for his sentencing.

Members of Kane’s family were there, as were members of the victims’ families.

Back in March, Kane pleaded guilty to charges related to his involvement in the crash that killed Jasmine Fonseca and his girlfriend, Taylor Sherpherdson.

Three years ago, Kane was driving the vehicle with those girls and members of his family when he lost control on a rain-slicked Route 903 and collided with a vehicle coming the other way.

The Assistant District Attorney told Newswatch 16 what was saw in the courtroom was unusual.

The mothers of the girls who lost their lives in the crash stood in front of the judge to defend Kane.

They said they do not blame him for what happened and did not want him going to jail.

Kane’s mother and cousin also spoke in front of the judge saying that Kane suffers every day for the wreck and is the only one who is available to help take care of his younger brother.

He suffered severe brain trauma in the crash and now needs 24-hour care.

After hearing from everyone, the judge ruled that Teagan Kane should spend at least three months in the county jail.

When Kane is released, he will be on parole and have to complete community service.