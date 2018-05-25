Crash Causing Traffic Tie-Ups on Interstate 81 in Moosic

Posted 7:09 am, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 07:38AM, May 25, 2018

MOOSIC, Pa. — A crash is causing some traffic tie-ups in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Friday on Interstate 81 north in Moosic.

It appears three vehicles, two trucks and an SUV, collided Friday morning.

Traffic backed up on I-81 north in Moosic Friday morning. Photo from the WNEP Roof Camera.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Interstate 81 north is down to one lane.

There is no word what the caused the crash here in Lackawanna County.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s