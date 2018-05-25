× Crash Causing Traffic Tie-Ups on Interstate 81 in Moosic

MOOSIC, Pa. — A crash is causing some traffic tie-ups in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Friday on Interstate 81 north in Moosic.

It appears three vehicles, two trucks and an SUV, collided Friday morning.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Interstate 81 north is down to one lane.

There is no word what the caused the crash here in Lackawanna County.

