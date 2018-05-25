× Community Bank Month Celebration in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Jim Thorpe National Bank celebrated Community Bank Month on Friday at their branches around Carbon County.

Governor Wolf declared April Community Bank Month but the weather was not celebration permitting so the bank moved the festivities to May.

“We get out here with hot dogs, we roll up our sleeves and get out into the community and we just enjoy mingling with customers in the community and have a great time,” said Sally Smith.

The festivities also included music from the high school band.