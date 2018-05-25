School Closings And Delays

Community Aviation Day: Fly-in, Drive-in Breakfast Soars Into Poconos

A Memorial Day weekend tradition takes flight in the Poconos this Sunday, May 27.

The 23rd annual Community Aviation Day and Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast will soar into action from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport.

It happens rain or shine.

It costs $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.

There will be airplane and helicopter ride, children’s activities, a car display, special Memorial Day ceremony, and much more.

Proceeds benefit the Mount Pocono Rotary, Big Brother Big Sisters of Monroe County and Family Promise of Monroe County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Friday.

For more on the event, click here.

