Community Aviation Day: Fly-in, Drive-in Breakfast Soars Into Poconos

A Memorial Day weekend tradition takes flight in the Poconos this Sunday, May 27.

The 23rd annual Community Aviation Day and Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast will soar into action from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport.

It happens rain or shine.

It costs $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.

There will be airplane and helicopter ride, children’s activities, a car display, special Memorial Day ceremony, and much more.

Proceeds benefit the Mount Pocono Rotary, Big Brother Big Sisters of Monroe County and Family Promise of Monroe County.

