Body Found Not Far From Where Woman Went Missing in Nay Aug Gorge

UPDATE: According to the Scranton Fire Department, a body was found in Roaring Brook. A coroner has been called to the scene. No word on if the body is that of the woman who went missing Thursday night in Nay Aug Park.

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Late Thursday night search teams called off their search for a missing woman in Roaring Brook at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

When they returned Friday morning to search again, they were forced to call it off for a second time.

All the rain we've had recently made it too dangerous for dive teams.

"There's debris down there, you can get entangled, the water is flowing so heavily, turbulence, it's just a bad situation for the divers," said Chief Pat DeSarno of the Scranton Fire Department.

DeSarno says Roaring Brook was too rough for professional divers and was likely even worse last night when three people were in the water.

Two men were rescued from Nay Aug Gorge.

"I've been here on the job and I've been here in my teen years, and I've never seen it running like this, I've never seen it that wide across," said DeSarno.

Roaring Brook and Nay Aug Gorge are visible from a network of trails in the park but the water is supposed to be off-limits.

Signs remind visitors to only stay on the trails.

Firefighters haven't said if the three people were swimming or had fallen into the water.

"That's our job, to do what other people can't, aren't trained for, but it's frustrating that people still come up. We can only educate and warn people so much. Everybody had their own free will and to come up here on any day is risky. When it's running like this, it's more than risky, it's very dangerous," said DeSarno.

