× 16 To The Rescue: Millie

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Looking for a sweet and spunky gal in your life? Millie, an adult pit bull mix at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter Near Clarks Summit, may be the one for you.

Millie’s four pups were adopted but she’s still at the shelter.

Millie prefers to be the star of the show so a home without other animals is preferred.

Due to Millie’s high energy level, she’s looking for an active family with older kids.

“We’d prefer not to have little children, toddlers, just because of her energy level. We wouldn’t want to see them get knocked over and hurt,” said Meg Phillips, a volunteer at Griffin Pond.

When Millie is done with her long walks, she loves to snuggle with her humans.

“She is also very cuddly. When she calms down, she loves to cuddle, get belly rubs and just sit and snuggle for hours,” said Phillips.

Millie is quite the people pooch.

“She’s very lovable. She’s happy, she’s sweet. She is energetic. She loves people. She loves to meet new people,” said Phillips.

If you are interested in adopting Millie, Griffin Pond is offering half-price adoptions through the end of May.