× Water Issues Stall School Day in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students might consider this a stroke of luck that on one of the nicest days in a while, they were able to get out of class early.

Students at Scranton Prep were dismissed a little after 1:00 p.m.

Administrators say the water at the school was brown, the same issue and circumstances at three elementary schools in Scranton’s Green Ridge section.

At first, folks thought it was all tied to a water main break on the corner of N. Main Avenue and Putnam Street that knocked out all water service to nearby Neil Armstrong School.

Pennsylvania American Water says the discolored water in Green Ridge could just be a coincidence.

Boulevard Diner on Boulevard Avenue was affected. Cathy Wehner showed Newswatch 16 inside the bathroom.

“It was like dirt dark, yeah, it was like dirt dark earlier so there’s some residue, look it, there’s dirt flakes,” said Cathy Wehner.

It was beginning to clear by later in the afternoon.

“We’re not serving no cold beverages, we’re not serving no cold water and we’re doing the best we can to satisfy the customers,” said Wehner.

The diner made do but the owner says if the discolored water continued to tomorrow, they might have to close.

“We have everything prepared, everything is good, to us, it doesn’t make no difference, we don’t serve glass of water to nobody, and that’s it,” said Tony Kalyvas.

Pennsylvania American Water tells us they are investigating the source of the discolored water and crews flushed the lines in the area to clear it up.