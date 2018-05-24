× The Memorial Day Mile & Pottsville’s Fitness Challenge

From slimming down for summer to getting people to put it to the pavement, the city of Pottsville is gearing up for two events aimed at getting people moving.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted both on Thursday, May 24.

One event includes the Pottsville Mile this Memorial Day, May 28. The race is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m. at Market and 18th Streets in Pottsville and finish at Garfield Square.

After the race, there’s a parade in the downtown at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service around 11 a.m. at Garfield Square.

The other is the launch of the fitness challenge in the city which runs all summer called the Pottsville Fitness Challenge.

This is the third year for the fitness challenge. It is open to area residents of all ages and fitness levels. Organizers say “Our goal will be to encourage participants to be fit now and fit for life!”

For the 2018 Pottsville Fitness Challenge registration form, click here.

For the Memorial Day Mile registration form, click here. click here.

Here are the calendars for the fitness challenge for June, July, and August.

