Teenager Arrested After Shots Fired in Hazleton

Posted 10:53 am, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:27AM, May 24, 2018

HAZLETON, Pa. — A teenager was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at someone Wednesday night after an argument in Hazleton.

Police say Deivy Toribio, 16, was arguing with two men along 2nd and Grant Streets in the city when Toribio fired a shot at one of the men.

According to police, when the shot missed the man Toribio then fired at least four more shots at the man’s car.

Toribio is facing aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges.

Toribio will be charged as an adult in Luzerne County.

