Teenager Arrested After Shots Fired in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — A teenager was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at someone Wednesday night after an argument in Hazleton.
Police say Deivy Toribio, 16, was arguing with two men along 2nd and Grant Streets in the city when Toribio fired a shot at one of the men.
According to police, when the shot missed the man Toribio then fired at least four more shots at the man’s car.
Toribio is facing aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges.
Toribio will be charged as an adult in Luzerne County.
40.959552 -75.984666
2 comments
jsrant
Most likely the gun was stolen so there should be multiple violations right there. Another hoodrat that should be kept caged lime the animal he is.
lickerblisters
Imported animals.