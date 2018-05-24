Sunny Weather Draws Crowd at Knoebles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Knoebel`s amusement resort near Elysburg was high flying fun for thrill seekers on a beautiful sunny Thursday.

Little Joe Jaffer Jr of Tobyhanna couldn`t wait to talk about his ride on the hair raising impulse.

When asked about his ride Jaffer said it was "so good."

Many families were here getting a jump start on the memorial day weekend Michael Rebuck and his wife and children came up from Florida to visit relatives in Northumberland borough.

Although they hail from the sunshine state they were soaking up the rays here in Central Pennsylvania.

"It`s just perfect weather. We left 95 degrees with rain in South Florida and we`re here now today," said Michael Rebuck.

As memorial day is seen as the official start to summer, Knoebels is now operating on it daily summer scheduled and expected to run through Labor Day.

"It is fabulous and it is not crowded today, so it`s a nice day. The rides tonight are, there`s no lines, the weather beautiful and it`s a whole lot of fun," said Christie Feese.

"A wonderful park, it`s great, we love it, it`s our favorite park," said Marlene Warren from Harrisburg.

And after a day of fun in the sun at the park, why not settle in for the night here at one of two campgrounds at Knoebels.

"My husband`s family has been coming out for about 40, 45 years, i guess, 40 years. It`s relaxing, you don`t have to worry about driving home," said Raybee Weidman from Bangor.

Knoebels has one campground that`s attached to the park that has 600 campsites.

The other camp glory is a few miles away has two hundred sites.

Both are filled to capacity for the weekend.

"I like it because as soon as i`m done at the park, maybe ride the twister, i can come home and crash and then go out the next day and do it all over again," said Trever Weidman from Bangor.