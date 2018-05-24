× Students Say Checkmate to Chess Tournament in Wayne County

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students near Honesdale played a classic game in a tournament at Lakeside Elementary in Wayne County on Thursday.

Students in third, fourth and fifth grade participated in a chess tournament and tried to strategize their way to the top.

This is the first year of chess club at Lakeside Elementary.

School officials say that chess teaches kids how to problem solve, think critically and sportsmanship.

“Before this year, I never learned how to play chess so I learned something very fun and new,” said Karsyn Kromko, 4th grader.

“I liked playing with other people and I like just playing chess,” said Kayden Kinney, 3rd grader.

The school hopes to bring back chess club next year as well for the kids in Wayne County.