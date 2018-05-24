School Closings And Delays

Scranton Prep vs Crestwood Lacrosse

Posted 11:40 pm, May 24, 2018, by

Crestwood played Scranton Prep for the District Two 'AA' Lacrosse title.  Comets repeat as Champs after a 21-8 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s