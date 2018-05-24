× ‘Resurface PA’ Initiative Promises Smoother Interstates

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Drivers on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County did not use words like, “smooth” or “comfortable ride” when Newswatch 16 asked them to describe the highway.

“Not much road. Swimming holes everywhere. It’s horrible, it’s really bad. You have to stay in one lane or the other you can’t pass,” said Lisa Benjamin, Ashland.

“A lot of grief, potholes, a lot of stuff that is being done, but not done correctly,” adds Kenneth Tregembo of Frackville.

Governor Wolf’s office announced that $180 million will be use to repave roads and fix potholes as part of what the state calls the “Resurface PA” initiative.

After Kenneth Tregembo had a not so pleasant experience with a pothole last week, this is welcome news.

“I’m very very pleased,” says Tregembo.

PennDOT tells Newswatch 16, this will allow for work on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County along three different stretches.

One being between Frackville and Gordon

The other two sections of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County that will be repaved are between Mahanoy City and McAdoo and between Ravine and Hegins.

Despite the news, Lisa Benjamin remains skeptical.

“I’ll believe it when I see it. I’ll believe it when I see it,” laughs Benjamin.

PennDOT could not tell us exactly when the three sections of Interstate 81 will be repaved in Schuylkill County but the state hopes to have the roadwork completed by the end of the year.