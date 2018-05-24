× Power to Save: Energy-Efficient Lights in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — If you’ve driven on Market Street or stopped by Keiper Park in Kingston, you may have noticed some changes. New lights are going up and they are energy efficient.

“Not only is it designed to make the park look nice but it’s to save money for the taxpayers and to save money for the organized leagues that pay for the lighting around the fields,” said Paul Keating, Kingston Municipal Manager.

The new LED lights are part of a multi-year plan made possible by grants the municipality received.

Having lights ready to go for the spring sports season is big news.

“Through this grant for the first time ever it’s illuminated which allows them to play expanded hours,” said Keating.

For the opening of Little League just last month, the lights were installed so that Little Leaguers and softball players could play under the lights. The best part about the lights is that they are energy efficient.

Another key to the project are large holes in the ground but they are a lot more than that. They’re bioretention systems which are used to reduce stormwater runoff around the park.

“The best filtration is soils and we’re trying to get it back into the soil. Trying to infiltrate it vertically as naturally as you possibly can,” said Adam Gober, Kingston Director of Public Works.

The bioretention systems are part of a stormwater compliance program. Kingston teamed up with the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority to help meet and exceed the stormwater compliance goals.

“We’re trying to clean, infiltrate and let nature do its job more and lessen our impact,” said Gober.

In about four weeks, all of the Keiper Park projects are expected to be completed including an expanded playground. Just in time for summer vacation for the kids.