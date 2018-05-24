× Police: Speed Played a Role in Rollover Crash in Luzerne County

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Police say a driver was speeding when she flipped her car Thursday afternoon in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened on E. State Street in Larksville.

The police chief tells Newswatch 16 the woman, who was driving with a suspended license, crossed into oncoming traffic.

When she tried to get back in her lane, her vehicle rolled several times.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.