Memorial Day Observance Held at School in Scranton to Honor Local Hero

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A school in Scranton began Memorial Day observances a little early in honor of a local hero.

Former Marines and Commanders who served with Jimmy Reddington gathered at Bancroft Elementary school Thursday morning to honor Reddington.

Reddington attended Bancroft Elementary.

Reddington was killed in action in March of 1967 after charging into battle during the Vietnam War.

Reddington's former squad commander has been coming to Scranton for years to honor Reddington and credits the 19-year-old with saving his life.

"Jimmy will never be forgotten. As long as we are alive and as long as we are capable of making the trip, he will never be forgotten and I hope that other people here in Scranton will follow through after we're gone," said Joseph Silvestri, Commander.

Students also sang patriotic songs during the program.

Several events honoring Jimmy Reddington are planned through the weekend in Scranton.