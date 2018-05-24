× Local Business Owner to be Featured on American Chopper

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On a normal bright, sunny day M. Mayo Striping near Falls would be putting down lines or sealing pavement but this was no ordinary day for the business.

With camera and audio equipment in tow, a production crew from the Discovery Channel made the trip to Wyoming County to shoot a future episode of American Chopper.

In the upcoming show, the owner of M. Mayo Striping, Ben Gadomski, will be surprised with a brand new motorcycle from Paul Teutul Sr. of American Chopper.

“This is crazy. It’s madness, never expected it,” said Gadomski.

Gadomski is a huge fan of American Chopper so he contacted Teutul’s business, Orange County Choppers, saying he was going to go up to New York and work on the parking lot, free of charge.

“Ben came and he did our whole parking. He blacktopped our whole parking lot and he just came over and did it,” said Teutul. “We became friends right away. He’s a great guy. Big heart and then he asked us to build him a bike.”

“I called Paul up and told him I was coming up to seal, coat and stripe your lot. They thought it was a joke until I pulled in and did it,” said Gadomski.

“There’s no better man that deserves this than Benny. He takes care of us. I’ve been with him 20 years. We started off with a Blazer and a toe behind trailer and now we’re getting an OCC Chopper and we’re getting put on TV. It’s unreal,” said Jonah Rosengrant, M. Mayo Striping employee.

The episode of American Chopper will air Monday, June 25th on the Discovery Channel.