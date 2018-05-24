School Closings And Delays

HomeGoods Coming to Monroe County

Posted 4:38 pm, May 24, 2018

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A former grocery store in Pocono Plaza has been closed and empty for quite some time but the doors are set to open yet again.

HomeGoods plans to move into the space in East Stroudsburg.

“HomeGoods sounds awesome. I do like shopping here and there and spending money,” said Diane Nickerson, East Stroudsburg.

Kimco Realty Corporation from New York state owns the plaza off Lincoln Avenue.

HomeGoods is the second big-name business with plans to move into the plaza.

Last month, Giant Food Store announced it would build on the former K-Mart location.

“They need to put a lot more stores in here so that more stores will come to the town,” said Mary Somerville, Stroudsburg.

People were very excited when Giant announced it would take over the former K-Mart and now they are even more excited to learn that another anchor store will be taking over the building that has been vacant for quite some time.

“It is important to get some businesses going because it looks kind of like a dump,” said Nickerson.

“Well anything is better than empty stores and we don’t have much of that type of store so it will be great,” said Bonnie Wrazien, Stroudsburg.

HomeGoods sells furnishings at discount prices.

A spokesperson for Kimco Realty Corporation expects the store in East Stroudsburg to open sometime next year.

