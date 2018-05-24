Mid Valley met Hanover Area in the District Two softball playoffs. Mia Pawelski tossed a shutout and drove in the only run of the game with a bloop single in the 6th. Mid Valley 1-0.
Hanover Area vs Mid Valley
-
Mid Valley softball preview
-
Riverside vs Mid Valley softball
-
Mid Valley vs Dunmore softball
-
Mid Valley Softball Tops Holy Cross 3-0
-
Mid Valley Spartanettes Softball
-
-
Williams Valley vs Pine Grove Area
-
Mid Valley Spartanettes basketball
-
Riverside vs Mid Valley
-
Mid Valley vs North Schuylkill girls basketball
-
Williams Valley vs Minersville softball
-
-
Meyers vs Hanover Area H.S. baseball
-
Williams Valley Softball Has Experience, Talent
-
Mid Valley vs Riverside boys basketball