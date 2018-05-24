School Closings And Delays

Hanover Area vs Mid Valley

Posted 11:40 pm, May 24, 2018, by

Mid Valley met Hanover Area in the District Two softball playoffs.  Mia Pawelski tossed a shutout and drove in the only run of the game with a bloop single in the 6th.  Mid Valley 1-0.

