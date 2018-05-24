School Closings And Delays

Gas Leak in Shamokin Causes Evacuation of School, Homes

Posted 12:14 pm, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 12:13PM, May 24, 2018

SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- A contractor replacing water lines hit a four-inch gas line Thursday morning on 8th Street in Shamokin.

A three block area had to be evacuated, including an elementary school.

Around 9:45 a.m. people who live in the immediate area were forced to leave their homes.

Around 200 students at the Shamokin Elementary Annex had to leave the school.

According to the Shamokin Area School District, the students were taken to Shamokin Elementary on West State Street to finish out the school day.

Utility crews have shut off power in most of the city until the gas leak is stopped.

Crews hope to start letting people back inside their homes within the next few hours.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s