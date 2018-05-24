Elementary Schools in Scranton Dismissing Due to Water Main Break
SCRANTON, Pa. — Three schools in Scranton will be dismissing early on Thursday.
School officials say the early dismissals are due to a water main break.
Neil Armstrong Elementary will be dismissing first through fourth grade at 12 p.m. and fifth grade will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.
Electric City Academy will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Robert Morris Elementary will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m. while fifth grade will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.
41.434522 -75.664538