Elementary Schools in Scranton Dismissing Due to Water Main Break

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three schools in Scranton will be dismissing early on Thursday.

School officials say the early dismissals are due to a water main break.

Neil Armstrong Elementary will be dismissing first through fourth grade at 12 p.m. and fifth grade will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Electric City Academy will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Robert Morris Elementary will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m. while fifth grade will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.