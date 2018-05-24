Business Route 6 Down to One Lane Until Further Notice

Posted 5:47 am, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 05:46AM, May 24, 2018

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- It's taking longer than expected to fix a massive hole on a highway in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT says Business Route 6 west in Dickson City will be down to one lane until further notice.

The most recent round of wet weather caused a huge hole to open Tuesday near the Viewmont Mall.

Crews tried to fix it Thursday, but they had to call it quits after about an hour because of water runoff.

Officials say the ground needs to dry out before they can repair that road in Lackawanna County.

