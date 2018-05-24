× Archbald Man Facing Assault Charges After Punching an Officer

JESSUP, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County is facing aggravated assault charges after leading police on a chase Wednesday night in Jessup.

According to police, they responded to a call near the Jessup Memorial Field for a report of a knife being thrown at a child.

When police arrived, they say Brian Rockwell Jr., 20 of Archbald, fled on foot.

Police say Rockwell punched an officer in the face during the foot chase.

Rockwell is facing aggravated assault and other related charges.

The investigation as to who threw the knife that prompted the call is ongoing.