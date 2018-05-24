School Closings And Delays

Archbald Man Facing Assault Charges After Punching an Officer

Posted 12:46 pm, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 12:45PM, May 24, 2018

JESSUP, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County is facing aggravated assault charges after leading police on a chase Wednesday night in Jessup.

According to police, they responded to a call near the Jessup Memorial Field for a report of a knife being thrown at a child.

When police arrived, they say Brian Rockwell Jr., 20 of Archbald, fled on foot.

Police say Rockwell punched an officer in the face during the foot chase.

Rockwell is facing aggravated assault and other related charges.

The investigation as to who threw the knife that prompted the call is ongoing.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s